Man charged with robberies of Girl Scouts, delivery driver in Rockville

A suspect wanted for two separate robberies involving Girl Scouts and a delivery driver in Rockville is now in police custody.

Rockville City Police say 24-year-old Gerrard Luke Harrison of Rockville faces several charges in connection with the robberies, including armed robbery, robbery, and firearm possession.

Police say on February 12, officers responded to a theft at the Safeway store located at 14939 Shady Grove Road.

A parent told police that while her child was selling Girl Scout cookies, when she noticed a man lurking for about 15 to 20 minutes.

That man, the victim said, eventually walked up to the table, grabbed the cash box, and ran away.

Then on February 18, officers responded to the 700 block of Fallsgrove Drive for a reported robbery.

At the scene, officers learned that an armed suspect approached a delivery driver and stole money from them.

Investigators identified Harrison as the suspect involved in the robberies, and he was taken into custody on Friday.

After the arrest, police say, they searched Harrison's residence and found multiple piece of evidence related to the cases.

Police say they are continuing to investigate if additional charges will be brought against Harrison.