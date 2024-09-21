Expand / Collapse search

Woman hit by vehicle in life-threatening condition in Fairfax County

Published  September 21, 2024 1:18pm EDT
Crime and Public Safety
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A woman in Fairfax County is suffering serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle. 

Officers responded to the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian at Hunter Mill Road and Lynnhaven Place in Oakton, Virginia. Police say the pedestrian, an adult woman, was taken to the hospital in a life-threatening condition. The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

One lane of northbound Hunter Mill Road was closed at the time of the incident.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates and more information.