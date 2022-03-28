Woman found guilty of murder after staging 2017 murder-suicide scene in Fairfax County

article

A woman has been found guilty of murder for the 2017 deaths of her mother and sister which first appeared as a murder-suicide.

"Today, a jury of Fairfax County residents found Megan Hargan guilty of two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of murder for the July 14, 2017 shooting deaths of her mother, Pamela Hargan, and sister, Helen Hargan," Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said.

Evidence submitted at trial revealed Megan Hargan was angry because she thought her mother favored her sister Helen, and because Pamela did not make a $400,000 wire transfer to purchase a home for Megan.

After initially telling FOX 5 they believed the two women had died in a domestic murder-suicide incident at the home on Dean Drive, police quickly determined that it had been staged. At the time, they said it appeared that Helena Hargan had killed her mother, and then turned the weapon on herself.

They said one of the victims was found in the bedroom, and the other was in a laundry room. Shell casings also found in the laundry room, while the murder weapon was found with the victim in the bedroom.

Officials say Megan Hargan attempted fraudulent money transfers from her mother's account the day of the murders, and also on the day before.

Megan Hargan was arrested in November 2018 after being indicted by a multi-jurisdictional grand jury.