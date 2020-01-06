Woman drops toddler from 2nd-floor window to save him from fire

A grandmother dropped her two-year-old grandson from a second-story window to save him from a raging fire that left her with critical injuries early Sunday in Northeast D.C.

Firefighters and the woman's husband James Cavinessbey say Edwina Cavinessbey ran back into the home when she realized her grandson was still inside.

"She ran upstairs to save the baby and got caught upstairs in the fire. So she threw the baby out the window to my son and then she had to jump out the window," said James Cavinessbey.

"She always puts family first so it really didn't surprise me when I heard what she had done," he said.

The fire ripped through the home on the 400 block of Madison Street Northeast around 4 a.m. Sunday. The woman, two grandchildren and her son were inside, but all escaped with their lives.

Edwina Cavinessbey is in the intestive care unit suffering from second-degree burns, said James Cavinessbey.

No one else was seriously injured, DC Fire and EMS officials said.

Firefighters believe an overheated surge protector lit furniture on fire and led to the blaze.