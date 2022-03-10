Woman driving with children in back seat shot and killed in Northeast, suspects on the loose

D.C. Police are investigating a shooting that took place in the 1800 block of Benning Road Northeast Thursday evening.

Officials say the call came in just after 6 p.m. for an adult female shot. Police say the assailants shot the woman inside her vehicle while she was transporting two small children. Upon arriving at the scene, officers noticed the victim was unconscious and not breathing. She was pronounced dead shortly after. The children inside the vehicle were not hurt.

Authorities are saying to look out for two black males wearing all black last seen fleeing westbound towards Gales Street Northeast.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.