Woman dies from gunshot wounds after brought to Virginia hospital by man: police

Authorities are investigating the shooting death of a woman who died after she was brought to a Virginia hospital by a man claiming to be her boyfriend.

Investigators say it was around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday when a man arrived at the Inova Mount Vernon Hospital with a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the man remained at the hospital. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says the hospital told Fairfax County police that he entered one of the rooms in the emergency department and would not speak to security staff. A Code Yellow was issued, allowing only law enforcement to enter the hospital. The woman suffered gunshot wounds to the chest. She died early Thursday morning.

Alnwick reports the woman may have been shot in the parking lot of a shopping center on John Marr Drive in the Annandale area outside a karaoke bar.

The red Jeep that the man drove the woman to the hospital in has been towed away. The Code Yellow has been lifted.

The investigation is continuing.