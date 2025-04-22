Woman dies, husband injured in construction accident at Fairfax County home: police

A woman is dead, her husband was injured and a community is mourning after a tragic construction accident in Fairfax County.

What we know:

The accident happened at a home being built in the 12000 block of Waples Mill Road in Oakton.

Neighbors in the area told FOX 5 a married couple is building the private home, worth more than $1 million.

One of those neighbors says she called 911 after the wife was injured and died on the property after the construction accident.

"I've seen people coming in and out and they were offloading some construction material and unfortunately, yeah, she passed and I'm not sure what was the injury or what was the issue but yeah," the neighbor told FOX 5. "Everybody's shaken up."

What we don't know:

Another neighbor who didn’t want to be identified said something fell on the woman but police have not confirmed that.

Medics drove the husband to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries but it’s also not yet clear what happened to him.

Police have not released the name of the woman or her husband.

Fairfax County police are continuing to investigate and say they notified the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).