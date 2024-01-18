Woman dies after falling 100 feet inside Virginia cave

A woman is dead after she fell approximately 100 feet inside a Virginia cave.

Rescue crews responded to the cave in the Staffordsville community outside of Pearisburg in Giles County on Friday, January 12 just before 4:15 p.m. after a call alerted them to the emergency.

Authorities say they entered the cave were they found the woman dead.

The victim was extricated from the cave by rescue personnel.

This incident remains under investigation.