Woman dead, 3 others hurt after suspect drives into protesters in Uptown

One person was killed and three others were injured when someone drove a car into a group of protesters in Uptown, according to police.

Protesters started gathering Sunday night at the parking ramp where Winston Smith Jr. was shot and killed by a U.S. Marshals task force on June 3, demanding charges against law enforcement in the deadly shooting. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, around 11:39 p.m., officers who were monitoring the protest with cameras saw a Jeep Cherokee drive into the group of protesters, striking multiple people.

Reports from the scene say the group grabbed the suspect from the vehicle and struck them multiple times.

Additional police arrived, along with ambulances who took two victims to the hospital, one who was in very critical condition.

That victim, a woman, later died from her injuries.

Two additional victims sought medical attention from area hospitals overnight, according to police. All three victims injured in the incident have non-life-threatening injuries.

Police took the suspect into custody at the scene. They are being treated at a nearby hospital.

The motive for the incident is still under investigation, but police said drugs and alcohol may have played a factor.

2 arrested after group protesters block intersection

A small group of protesters blocked Lake Street early Monday morning following the deadly incident. The FOX 9 crew at the scene saw someone with a gun open fire after a confrontation with a driver. They were yelling at drivers to go somewhere else, saying a woman was killed there.

About 15 minutes later, at least five Minneapolis police squad cars rolled up with weapons drawn. The suspect seen with a handgun took off running, but was quickly apprehended. At least two people were taken into custody.