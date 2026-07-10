Door Kick Challenge warning issued in Loudoun County

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office is warning parents about a dangerous social media trend known as the Door Kick Challenge.

The stunt involves kicking or slamming the front doors of strangers’ homes, running away and recording the reaction, sometimes posting the videos online.

The viral trend, also known as Door Punch and Ding Dong Ditching, has surfaced in communities across the country and typically involves teens.

Officials released an actual "Door Kick Challenge" incident photo from Brambleton. (Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office)

While some view it as a prank, deputies say the behavior can be dangerous and carries real consequences. Officials warn it can lead to property damage, legal trouble and emotional distress for residents, particularly older adults and pets startled by the sudden noise.

The Sheriff’s Office is urging parents to talk with their children about the risks and consequences of participating in social media challenges.

Anyone who witnesses suspicious activity or has information about incidents in their neighborhood is asked to report it to law enforcement.