Woman crossing the street in a wheelchair was fatally hit by two cars: police

A 56-year-old woman attempting to cross the street in a wheelchair was hit by two cars and killed last week, police say.

Timeline:

On May 1 at 8:17 p.m., a driver was traveling southbound on Old Washington Road near Trade Zone Court in Waldorf. The driver struck a pedestrian trying to cross the road.

The pedestrian was then hit by another car traveling northbound on Old Washington Road.

The pedestrian, identified as Elizabeth Ann Akers, was declared dead at the scene. Police say she was not in a crosswalk when she was struck.

Both drivers of the cars remained on the scene, police say.