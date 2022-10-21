Woman claims suspect threw 'gallon of urine' on her in downtown D.C.

A suspect has been arrested after a woman reported a gallon of urine was thrown on her as she was walking in downtown D.C., police say.

Officers responded to the 1500 block of K Street NW around 9:30 a.m. on Friday in reference to an assault.

When officers arrived, the victim reported that the suspect threw a gallon full of urine on her as she was walking on the sidewalk on her way to a coffee shop.

The victim says she had urine all over her head and her face.

The suspect, James Walker, Jr., 55, was arrested for simple assault.