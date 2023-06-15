Woman charged with second DUI after running off road while texting in Stafford County

A Culpepper woman was charged with a second DUI when she was pulled over after she drove off the road in Stafford County while texting.

According to the Stafford County Sheriff's Office, the 25-year-old woman was pulled over around 9:10 p.m. on June 13 in the 1000 block of Mountain View Road after it was reported that she had gone off the road. The caller further told dispatch that the driver smelled entirely like an alcoholic beverage.

When the deputy arrived at the scene, she found the woman's car parked in the woods. Multiple witnesses said the vehicle was weaving from "shoulder to shoulder" across both lanes of traffic and nearly caused a head-on collision by "no more than 20 feet".



The deputy said there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from the driver and she had red, glassy eyes. The driver admitted that she was texting and driving at the time of the crash and also told the deputy that she had "straw tested" around 10 different drinks.

The driver was charged with driving under the influence, her second offense within five years, with a blood alcohol content greater than .2, failure to maintain control of a vehicle, as well as using a phone while driving.

She was held at Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,000 secured bond.