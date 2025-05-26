Woman arrested after reportedly throwing bottles of alcohol at hotel guests, staff while nude

The Brief A woman was arrested after reportedly throwing bottles of alcohol at hotel staff while nude. According to police, she stripped down at the Hilton Garden Hotel in Northwest D.C. on Saturday. She has been charged with simple assault, destruction of property, lewd acts, unlawful entry and disorderly conduct.



A woman was arrested after police say she stripped down inside a hotel and began to throw bottles of alcohol at people.

What we know:

According to a police report, officers responded to the Hilton Garden Hotel on New Jersey Avenue, NW, at 5 p.m. on Saturday, May 24 for a report of a disorderly person.

The caller reported that there was a person who was taking off their clothing inside of the hotel.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were told to go to the far end of the lobby of the hotel.

Police say there was broken glass and property normally on top of a bar all over the floor as the suspect was sitting, completely nude, at a high top table surrounded by Hilton Gardens Hotel staff.

When the officer asked the woman why she was naked, she reportedly said that "my lord and savior, Michael Jackson, told me to do this."

She then immediately uttered "I threw something at him" while motioning at one of the victims and said "I wish I got all of them, all of the white people, I'm racist as f***."

Police say the suspect then asked them to take her to jail.

The backstory:

Before the police were requested, the caller said the woman had been detained and was outside of the hotel, naked on a towel on the ground. The caller told police that the woman ran inside the hotel and went over the bar.

She then began to throw bottles of alcohol at people while still nude. Multiple victims reported that she was throwing bottles at them while jumping back and forth over the hotel bar.

According to the police report, the woman said, "I hate white people" and "I wish I hit all the white people."

Her charges:

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Husani Cacho. She was placed under arrest for simple assault (hate /bias), destruction of property (hate/bias), lewd acts, unlawful entry and disorderly conduct.

She was taken to the First District Station for processing. No additional information has been provided at this time.