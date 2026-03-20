The Brief Police say the woman stole a vehicle after a confrontation outside a Luray 7‑Eleven. She returned moments later and crashed the car through the front of the store: police. Officers arrested her shortly afterward, and she now faces multiple felony charges.



A woman is facing multiple charges after police say she carjacked a vehicle and then crashed it through the front of a 7‑Eleven store in Luray early Thursday.

What we know:

The incident happened around 5:50 a.m. at the store on East Main Street. According to police, 38‑year‑old Michelle Blosser stole merchandise from the store before confronting a vehicle owner in the parking lot. After a physical struggle, Blosser allegedly stole the vehicle and drove away.

Police say she returned a short time later and crashed the vehicle through the front of the business, causing significant damage. Blosser then fled again but was taken into custody shortly afterward.

She is charged with two counts of felony destruction of property, carjacking, petit larceny, attempted malicious wounding, driving on a suspended license, hit‑and‑run, and obstructing law enforcement.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Woman arrested after crashing carjacked vehicle into Virginia 7 Eleven, police say (Luray Police Department)