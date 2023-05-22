Woman and child safe, driver detained after U-Haul pursuit along I-395 in Virginia: police

Authorities say a woman and child are safe and the driver of a U-Haul truck has been detained after a pursuit early Monday along I-395 in Virginia.

The incident was reported around 2:30 a.m. when officials say a Virginia State Police trooper traveling along I-395 in Alexandria spotted the truck going 95 miles per hours in a posted 55 miles per hours zone.

The driver of the truck sped away taking exit 3 onto Duke Street before getting back onto to southbound I-395.

The U-Haul pulled off onto the shoulder near the Alexandria and Fairfax County line where the woman and child exited the vehicle.

Troopers were then able to detain the driver. No injuries were reported The driver was transported to a nearby hospital for medical evaluation.

The incident remains under investigation and charges are pending.