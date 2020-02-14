Woman accused in deadly Rockville stabbing IDed as former US ambassador’s daughter

article

A woman accused in connection with a deadly stabbing in Rockville has been identified – and a source tells FOX 5 that she’s the daughter of a high-profile former ambassador.

Sophia Negroponte, 27 – the daughter of former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. and Iraq - was arrested on Thursday night, and charged with first-degree murder.

The victim, 24-year-old Yousuf Rasmussen of Brookes Lane in Bethesda, was found dead at the scene in the 400 block of West Montgomery Avenue in Rockville around 11:16 p.m.

Investigators say the two were acquaintances who’d been involved in a disagreement.

If you have any information that might help police in their investigation, call (240) 773-5070.

