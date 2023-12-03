'Wolf-hybrid' pet kills 3-month-old boy in Alabama, sheriff says

article

A 3-month-old boy was killed as his parents tried to rescue the baby from the family pet, a hybrid animal that was part dog, part wolf, authorities said.

The boy had been bitten but was alive when first responders arrived shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday at the home in Chelsea. He was transported to Grandview Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, news outlets reported.

The "wolf-hybrid" was euthanized and taken to the Alabama State Diagnostics Laboratory in Auburn for further examination, the Shelby County Sheriff's office said.

Shelby County Coroner Lina Evans said the family and investigators know the dog’s lineage and confirms there is wolf in that lineage.

The International Wolf Center has published an extensive online warning against bringing such hybrids into family homes.

"People who own hybrids often find that their pet’s behavior makes it a challenge to care for," since their genetic makeup makes their behavior inconsistent and unpredictable in ways that pose safety risks to humans, the center says.

Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer confirmed the child’s death, reporting the baby was killed by an "exotic family pet."

"It’s unthinkable,’′ Picklesimer said. "How do you ever get over that?"