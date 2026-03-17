The Brief County is weighing a $166.8M sale of 41.7 acres at its Stonecroft police training site. Supporters say the deal would fund new training facilities; opponents want environmental alternatives reviewed. A public hearing is set for 4 p.m.



Fairfax County is weighing a proposal to sell part of its police training grounds to a data center developer, a move supporters say would fund major upgrades while opponents raise environmental concerns.

The county is considering selling 41.7 acres of the 128‑acre Stonecroft site for $166.8 million.

What we know:

The land sits in an industrial corridor surrounded by office parks and other data centers, with no residential development planned.

READ MORE: Proposed Sale of County-Owned Land at 3721 Stonecroft Boulevard

Fairfax County considers selling land to data center developers

The property currently houses a firearms range along with K‑9 and driver‑training areas for Fairfax County police.

County officials say the sale would pay for new, modern training facilities on the remaining land.

Environmental groups, including the Sierra Club and the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, want to know whether alternatives, such as selling the land to solar power developers, were explored. They’re also pushing for assurances that the buyer will follow environmentally responsible practices.

A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for 4 p.m.

Fairfax County considers selling land to data center developers