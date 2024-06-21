WNBA star Angel Reese makes history with rookie record

Angel Reese set a new WNBA record by becoming the first rookie in history to record seven consecutive double-doubles.

The Baltimore native, scored 16 points and had a career-high 18 rebounds as she helped the Chicago Sky cruise to an 83-72 win over the Dallas Wings to end a four-game losing streak.

"It’s super exciting for myself," Reese told ESPN. "I try to give myself some grace and tell myself I’m doing a good job, but I have so much more to grow, and I’m just excited to be in this league."

Reese recently became a co-owner of the D.C. Power Football Club – a professional women’s soccer team based in Washington, D.C.

"I’m honored to be able to support Power FC and invest in women’s soccer in the DMV community to continue elevating female athletes and the women’s game across the board," Reese said via X.