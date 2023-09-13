WMATA responds after social media videos appear to show drug use on Metro bus, train

The Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority says officials have reviewed two videos circulating on social media that appear to show two people using drugs — one on a Metro bus and the other on the train — and alerted Metro Transit Police.

The first video was taken on the T18 Metro bus on Friday, Sept. 8. In it, a person wearing all black flights a lighter several times underneath a substance while bent over before appearing to inhale and sit up.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Credit: X/@IamTerik

In the second video, which was taken on the Metro red line going toward Shady Grove, a man puts what appears to be a pipe into his mouth before tossing a blue and white shirt over his head and bending over. The item is still in his mouth when he pulls the shirt off and quickly stows it in a backpack.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Credit: X/@IamTerik

The witness who took the video said the man then got off the train Gallery Place.

WMATA responded to the video, which was posted on X , saying they've made Metro Transit Police aware and are continuing to add members to their crisis intervention team.

"Currently, we employ four crisis intervention team members and are in the process of hiring six additional members," WMATA said in a statement to FOX 5. "Our crisis intervention members are in the system, referring those who need services with the resources that best fit."

They say riders can contact MTPD directly by calling 202-962-2121 or discreetly texting MTPD at MyMTPD (696873) if they see similar incidents.

Read WMATA's full statement below:

"MTPD is aware of two videos that are circulating on social media, showing two separate customers utilizing what appears to be drugs on board our system. In both cases, MTPD was alerted immediately.

We encourage anyone who observes dangerous or suspicious activity to immediately contact MTPD at 202-962-2121 or text MYMTPD(696873) and provide car or bus number, direction of travel and any descriptive information that would be helpful.

Unfortunately, we have societal issues in our community that spill into Metro and are working proactively to address them.

In the past year, we have hired four crisis intervention team members and are in the process of hiring six more. Our crisis intervention members are in the system, referring those who need services with the resources that best fit.

In December of 2022, MTPD received training to utilize and carry Narcan. All MTPD officers are now trained and equipped with Narcan to respond to drug overdoses. Since January 1, 2023- MTPD officers have deployed Narcan 82 times, and there have been 192 drug-related arrests."