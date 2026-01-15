New data shows significant drop in crime on Metro trains, buses: WMATA

The Brief In a board meeting Thursday, leaders with the Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority says crime is down significantly on Metro trains and buses. The rail service says it’s the safest it’s been in 25 years, with fewer robberies and assaults reported. Leaders are crediting the transit agency's stepped-up enforcement and new policies for the big drop in criminal incidents.



Metro says it’s the safest it’s been in a quarter-century — not including during the pandemic.

WMATA leaders are crediting the transit agency's stepped-up enforcement for the big drop.

Big picture view:

The rail service says it’s the safest it’s been in 25 years, with fewer robberies and assaults.

Crime statistics for 2020 and 2021 were not included due to low ridership during the pandemic. Since 2001, the total number of crimes reported has ever been less than a thousand, until now.

Metro says the most recent data indicates that in 2025, crime reported on its trains was down by more than 30% and criminal incidents on buses went down nearly 40%.

Metro also credits new policies on the books for a drop in crime on Metro, including one that gives Metro the green light to ban people who commit violent crimes and sex crimes from riding Metro.

Dig deeper:

According to Metro, enforcement is up nearly 30%, and at least 400 bans are currently in place on riders who have committed offenses.

It’s all contributing to safer rides on Metro trains and buses.

"When we were able to get the city council in DC to amend the prior law they had on fair evasions, it helped us out considerably," Metro Transit Police Chief Michael Anzallo said at Thursday’s Board meeting.

Local perspective:

FOX 5 spoke with riders about how safe they feel on Metro trains and buses.

"I don’t really see too much crazy stuff on there. I take it at night and I don’t feel like anyone is going to accost me or assault me or anything like that," one rider told FOX 5.

"I agree with what they’re saying because I never had trouble with Metro," said another.

This new data about low crime also comes as National Guard members continue to patrol Metro stations across the DMV as part of the Trump administration’s federal takeover in the District.