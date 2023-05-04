WMATA board asks to delay plans for free DC Metrobus rides

The Metro board requested for the D.C. Council to delay legislation to make Metrobus rides free in the District for one year to "further a regional approach to zero fare policy."

In a letter to Mayor Muriel Bowser and the D.C. Council Thursday, the WMATA Board cited ongoing efforts to improve bus routes through a new Better Bus network and stressed that "decisions about fare policy should be made as a region."

"The WMATA Board does not believe now is the right time to engage in discussions with the District about a zero-fare program," read the letter.

The D.C. Council voted unanimously in December in favor of waiving the fare for Metrobus rides that originate in the District. Under the initial plan, free rides would begin July 2023, but since the vote, the plan faced pushback due to budget issues.

Board Chairman Paul Smedberg shared support for the proposed K Street Transitway, calling it a "critical piece of the bus network redesign."

"From a planning and operations perspective, the Better Bus network may need to be reworked if the K Street Transitway does not proceed," said Smedberg.

Smedberg did express that the WMATA Board is interested in being a part of D.C.'s proposal to provide 24-hour service on 13 bus route's throughout the District.

"We have directed the General Manager to work with the District on a memorandum of understanding for that important service improvement. We appreciate your leadership on addressing a gap in our regional mobility network," said Smedberg in the letter.