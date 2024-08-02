Wizards' ﻿Marvin Bagley III more than just a baller with game-changing EP ‘Until Next Time’

article

Marvin Bagley III, the Wizards forward known for his powerful, versatile presence on the court, is making waves in the music industry with the release of his new EP, "Until Next Time."

The project ( listen here ), a culmination of years of musical exploration and dedication, is set to redefine how athletes-turned-musicians are perceived.

"Pretty much my whole life, I've had a passion for music," Bagley told FOX 5. "I remember being in the backseat of the car, vibing to my dad's old-school rap. Tupac, Biggie, Jay-Z, Nas, Rakim, and Kool G Rap—all of that inspired me."

Bagley's journey into music began early. "I started writing my own stuff when I was five or six," he recalled. "It didn’t make sense then, but over time, I got better. By high school, I was in the booth recording."

This lifelong dedication is evident in "Until Next Time," which Bagley describes as a prequel to his forthcoming album.

"I've been working on these songs for like two or three years," Bagley said. "I wanted the next piece of music I released to be perfect, telling my story and the stories I've seen. This EP is a mix of vibes, from personal tracks to songs where I'm really rapping, proving I can rap."

"Until Next Time" features a blend of melodic tunes and hard-hitting rap, reflecting Bagley's diverse influences and personal growth.

"Songs like ‘Patience II’ are more melodic, about relationships, while tracks like 'Proud' and 'Cross My Heart' showcase my rapping skills," he explained.

The EP aims to connect with listeners on multiple levels, mirroring Bagley's own journey of self-discovery and expression as MB3FIVE.

Balancing a demanding basketball career with his musical ambitions has been a challenge Bagley embraces.

"It's a balance, but I'm committed to both. When I'm on the court, that's my sanctuary. After practice, I go to the studio — my other sanctuary," he said.

Bagley credits his family's unwavering support for helping him navigate this dual path.

"My parents have always been supportive. We've had conversations about balance, making sure I handle everything I need to," he said.

This support, coupled with Bagley's determination, has fueled his musical journey.

With a strong team behind him and a clear vision, Bagley is confident "Until Next Time" will resonate with a broader audience.

"This project will bring more attention to my music and show that it's possible to excel in both basketball and music," he said.

"Until Next Time" is not just an EP — it's a testament to Bagley’s dedication, passion, and belief that one can successfully pursue multiple dreams. As he continues to evolve both on the court and in the studio, Bagley is poised to make a significant impact in both arenas.

"Until Next Time" via 3Five Entertainment & Indigo Grant Management (IGM) Records is now available, offering fans a glimpse into the heart and mind of a man who refuses to be confined by a single label.



