Witnesses say man fired gun at dog in Annandale, prompts several schools to shelter-in-place: police

Authorities say several schools in Fairfax County were briefly placed on shelter-in-place status Thursday after police say a man fired a gun at a dog.

Police were called to the 8900 block of Little River Turnpike in Annandale just before 8:15 a.m., where witnesses told them the man fired at the dog.

Officers say they believe they have identified the man who is responsible. He is currently with the police as they continue to investigate.

Normal activities have resumed at all schools that were placed on shelter-in-place status. No injuries were reported.

The dog and owner have not been located.