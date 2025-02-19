Witnesses question use of force in deadly DC Police shooting

Three D.C. police officers are on paid leave following two separate officer-involved shootings Tuesday along Georgia Avenue in Northwest, one of which resulted in a man’s death.

What we know:

The first incident occurred in the afternoon, but no one was struck by gunfire. Hours later, around 6:15 p.m., a second confrontation turned deadly. Video circulating on social media captured the tense moments leading up to the shooting, with officers repeatedly shouting commands at a suspect before opening fire.

Authorities said the sequence of events began when a masked, shirtless man crashed a vehicle into a police cruiser and then attempted to grab an officer’s gun while armed with a knife.

Featured article

After being shot once, the suspect fled and entered a different police vehicle, where he was surrounded by officers.

Video of the incident recorded by a witness captures police shouting, "Get out of the car," "Drop the gun," and "He’s got a knife."

Moments later, multiple shots rang out, leaving the man dead.

What they're saying:

Witnesses described a chaotic and unsettling scene.

Forest Hayward, who saw much of the incident unfold, defended the officers’ actions.

"In all honesty, I believe the officers were doing the best they could to protect the public," Hayward said.

However, another witness, Nana Bawa, who recorded part of the incident from his second-floor phone repair shop in the 3500 block of Georgia Avenue, questioned whether deadly force was necessary.

"I just felt like it was uncalled for, that there were ways to deescalate the situation without someone losing their life," Bawa said. "If I felt like he was in his normal state, it would have been different, but I could tell he was definitely on something. He probably didn’t even know what he was doing."

What we don't know:

The identity of the man killed has not been released, and authorities have not disclosed whether he had a criminal history.

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Internal Affairs Division is investigating the shooting, as is standard protocol for officer-involved shootings.