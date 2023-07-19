Winning numbers drawn for Powerball's $1 billion jackpot

Feeling lucky? The winning numbers for Powerball's highly-anticipated $1 billion jackpot have been drawn.

Powerball.net released the winning numbers, which were of the following:

7, 10, 11, 13, 24, PB: 24

According to California Lottery's website, the winning ticket was sold in downtown Los Angeles.

The location was listed at the Las Palmitas Mini Market on Wall Street.

Wednesday's jackpot bumped up to $1 billion after no winners were announced Monday. During Monday's $900 million drawing, eight of the tickets had five matching numbers but there were no tickets with all six matching numbers.

HOW MUCH DO YOU WIN AFTER TAXES?

There are 1 billion reasons to dream, especially what you would do with the jackpot money. However, one thing all lottery winners have to take into account is the fact that their prizes will be taxed.

So how much do you really get after taxes?

It depends on a couple of factors: do you have to pay state taxes where you live? Will you take the lump sum payment or the annuity payout?

According to Powerball's website, those electing to take the annuity option are guaranteed to get 30 gradual payments over a 29-year period.

