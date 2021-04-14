Windsor police brass address controversial traffic stop that led to viral video

The town of Windsor, Virginia is under both state and federal investigation after the traffic stop where two officers are accused of using excessive force on a Black Army Lieutenant.

Police Chief Rodney ‘Dan’ Riddle confirmed FBI investigators came in with state police Monday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

"They asked for certain access to things, that access was granted, question answered that they had and materials provided to them," said Riddle.

Riddle spoke publicly for the first time Wednesday since the December traffic stop was made public last week due to media reports on a lawsuit filed by Nazario.

Riddle was asked several times why Officer Joe Gutierrez was fired this past Sunday, four months after the incident.

Advertisement

READ MORE: Virginia town meeting erupts after controversial traffic stop revelations

Riddle said an internal investigation was completed in Jan., it was determined Gutierrez didn’t follow policy, but he was only disciplined then.

"As this thing kind of gathered legs and became viral I personally felt there was no way he could effectively serve our community anymore at that point," said Riddle.

Town manager William Saunders is the chief’s boss, and Fox 5’s Lindsay Watts asked about this being an example of government only doing the right thing when they’re caught.

"I just go back to our internal investigation and internal policies. The policies were not followed. He was disciplined for those and we thought it was appropriate at the time," said Saunders.

When asked if the wrong decision was made Saunders said: "I’m not going to armchair quarterback it, but I don’t believe the town made the wrong decision in firing him when we did."

READ MORE: Va. police officers threatened Army lieutenant during traffic stop, lawsuit says

Riddle said he was angered by what he saw in the video where Gutierrez told Nazario he was "fixin’ to ride the lightning," a reference often pertaining to a taser, but also execution. He said officers missed opportunities to de-escalate the situation.

He called what happened a "teachable moment" and vowed the department would do better. He said there would be training with state police as well as implicit bias and de-scalation training.

He said in his department of seven full-time officers it’s a struggle to keep them at $45,000.

Riddle said the other officer involved in the traffic stop, Daniel Crocker, was two months out of the academy in December and still in the field training phase. He said he has faith Crocker, who he’s known since he was 14, has what it takes to be a police officer with time and training.

"At the end of the day, I’m glad that nobody got hurt. That the situation ended the best way it could’ve," said Riddle. "I wish (Nazario) would’ve complied a whole lot earlier."

When asked if Nazario deserved an apology he said he didn’t believe so "because he took certain actions that created where we got to."

He said he believed the traffic stop would’ve taken two minutes if Nazario had pulled over immediately.

A statement released by Nazario’s attorney said the escalation by police was "one-sided."

"The statements from the Police Chief of Windsor today demonstrate the systemic policing issues that generate civil rights violations across the country. Municipalities field police forces without adequate training and supervision. Municipalities give officers guns and badges, but don’t pay them enough to keep them. Municipalities get behind on policies and paperwork. This is cutting- corner policing, and people like Second Lieutenant Nazario suffer.

The Chief says he is glad that no one got hurt. OC spray hurts. Being threatened with "riding the lightning" hurts. Being told you should be afraid to follow police commands hurts.

The Chief continues a false narrative and victim-blaming. He claims Second Lieutenant Nazario did not comply. The video shows otherwise."

It also says Nazario’s car was illegally searched.

At a town council meeting Tuesday, members of the public spoke about the incident, many expressing outrage and one woman sharing that what happened made her ashamed of the town she lives.

"This incident does not reflect the values of the town of Windsor at all," said Saunders when asked about those hurting in the community.

He said he’s not concerned about the federal investigation.

"Absolutely not. We’ve got nothing to hide," he said.

Saunders said leaders in the town of 2,700 have gotten "credible" death threats since the story broke.