Wind gusts up to 50 mph could send outdoor items flying across DC region

Strong west winds are moving through the Washington, D.C., region Tuesday morning, prompting a wind advisory as gusts strong enough to knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects move through the area.

What we know:

The National Weather Service says west winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts reaching 45 to 50 mph, are expected across much of the region.

Forecasters say there may be a brief lull in wind gusts between 3 a.m. and 7 a.m., but winds are expected to strengthen again later Tuesday morning before gradually easing during the afternoon.

Areas affected

The wind advisory covers a wide portion of the region, including:

Washington, D.C.

Central and northern Maryland, including Montgomery, Prince George’s, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Harford and Cecil counties

Northern Virginia, including Fairfax, Arlington, Alexandria and Loudoun counties

Why you should care:

Meteorologists warn that gusty winds can:

Blow around unsecured outdoor items like trash cans, holiday decorations and patio furniture

Cause tree limbs to fall

Lead to isolated power outages

Make driving more difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles such as trucks and SUVs

What you can do:

The National Weather Service urges residents to:

Secure outdoor objects that could be blown away

Use extra caution while driving, particularly on bridges and open roadways

Stay alert for falling debris or downed tree limbs

What's next:

The wind advisory remains in effect until noon Tuesday, with conditions expected to gradually improve later in the day.