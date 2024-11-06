Will Republicans take the House? Uncalled VA, MD races to watch

The Brief Control over the U.S. House of Representatives is still up for grabs. U.S. House races are still being determined. Results could take days.



Control of the U.S. Senate is now in the hands of Republicans, but control over the U.S. House of Representatives is still up for grabs.

Republicans have a chance to gain full control of Congress in a complete sweep of power. A House majority could give Democrats some leverage on the GOP's power and instill compromise in D.C.

House races are still being determined and can take days to determine a winner.

Democrat April McClain Delaney and conservative Republican Neil Parrott remain in a close contest Wednesday in Maryland’s most competitive U.S. House race.

The outcome of the race will determine whether Maryland’s 6th Congressional District continues being represented by Democrats or flips over to Republicans.

