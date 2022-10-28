Will Maryland gamblers ditch casinos for mobile sports betting?

The sportsbook at Live! Casino and Hotel Maryland had been busy, even hours before the first pitch of the World Series.

"I’m doing NFL for the weekend," bettor Jennifer Benton told FOX 5.

"Little basketball and the World Series," Jamaal Rountree said.

But what happens when Maryland gamblers can just bet on their phones?

Maryland officials vote to speed up licensing process for mobile sports betting operators

President of Cordish Gaming and Live! Casino Rob Norton said they’re embracing mobile, having partnered with FanDuel in anticipation of the change.

"When you are betting with the FanDuel app, or you’re betting on sports betting here, you’re earning points towards dining in our restaurants, going to see our shows," Norton explained. "Yeah, there will be a hit, a little bit, in the volume of people that come through the facility, but we’re gonna have such a big expanse to the number of people that will finally be exposed to the Live! and the FanDuel brands here in Maryland, that I think overall it’ll be a positive."

Most bettors FOX 5 spoke to said they plan to take advantage of mobile.

"I’ll still come to the casino because I do things other than sports betting, but yeah, probably 90% mobile, 10% kiosk," Benton said.

As far as the World Series goes, officials at Live! said 71% of bets they’d taken as of early Friday evening were on the Houston Astros.