3 New Yorkers arrested in $120,000 medication theft spree in Fairfax County

Fairfax County officials have arrested three suspects from New York after a spree of over-the-counter medication thefts.

According to officials, detectives received a tip in February that an organized retail theft crew was targeting businesses that sold over-the-counter medications in Fairfax County. The crew was implicated in thefts totaling over $120,000 dating back to October 2022.

On May 18, detectives responded to the Safeway at 5727 Burke Centre Parkway where a larceny had just occurred. The three suspects were located nearby in a vehicle and arrested.

The suspects have been identified as 19-year-old Anthony Manley, 20-year-old Christen Jenkins Doyle, and 49-year-old Omovudu Iyesi.

Manley of New York was charged with two counts of grand larceny, two counts of larceny with intent to sell, and conspiracy to commit larceny. He was held on bond.

Doyle of New York was charged with grand larceny and larceny with intent to sell. She was held on a secure bond.



Iyesi of New York was charged with twenty-eight counts of grand larceny, seven counts of larceny with intent to sell, five counts of conspiracy to commit larceny, and petit larceny. He was held on no bond.