Robbery spree in DC; Suspect targeting victims near banks

D.C. police are on the lookout for a robbery suspect accused of walking up to people, snatching their belongings, and running away.

Detectives want your help catching the suspect.

The first robbery happened on 14 Street Northwest on May 24 around 1:30 in the afternoon.

Surveillance cameras captured the suspect committing the crime.

Detectives told FOX 5 that the accused walked up behind a woman who had just left a bank, and grabbed her iPhone while she was talking on it, along with a bank card, and $500 cash before he quickly took off.

In the second robbery, the next day, a man withdrew money from an ATM on Monroe Street Northwest.

The police department believes the same suspect walked up to the man, snatched $900 in cash, and ran away.

None of the people who were robbed were hurt.

Call the police if you recognize the suspect. The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest and a conviction.