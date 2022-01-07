Will adjustments need to be made to DMV school calendars due to missed days?

Many school districts in the DMV only went to school one or two days this week due to snow, if any, and in a year when many parents want their children in school after being remote much of last year, anxiety is climbing. Many parents want to know: are we close to making adjustments to school calendars?

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Three northern Virginia districts closed on Thursday. Fairfax County Public Schools, the largest, announced Wednesday it was closing, and Arlington and Alexandria did the same shortly after.

Arlington and Alexandria both alluded to staffing issues as being the reason they closed.

FOX 5 spoke to Fairfax Superintendent Scott Brabrand for some context on their decision.

"We’re in a pandemic, and things that we never considered before are having greater impacts than ever before, especially staffing this year in the pandemic," says Brabrand.

READ MORE: Northern Virginia school closings fueled by staffing shortages, COVID-19

FCPS announced a plan where their central office will be empty for the next few weeks. Central office staff will be fanning out into schools to help with staffing there, all to ensure the district stays open to in-person learning, something all districts say they want to do safely.

So, are the issues we're seeing going to impact school calendars? It's still too early to say, according to officials.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

D.C., Maryland and Virginia all have built-in snow days and virtual days are counted as instructional days.

Advertisement

However, in Virginia, only 10 unplanned virtual days are allowed each year, per new guidance from the state meaning a potential impact could occur down the road if a particular district has staffing or weather issues.