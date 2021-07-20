Wildfire smoke from the west filters sunshine in the DC region Tuesday and Wednesday

Smoke from the devastating wildfires in parts of the Pacific Northwest is casting a hazy filter in the skies over the D.C. region.

FOX 5's Tucker Barnes says we'll deal with that haze for much of the day Tuesday and into Wednesday.

The haze will impact much of the Mid-Atlantic area as well as parts of New England.

Tucker says hopefully the smoke and haze will dissipate by Wednesday afternoon.

The 537-square-mile Bootleg Fire is burning 300 miles southeast of Portland and is fueled by extreme weather which allows it to grow by miles each day.