How can it be 80 degrees one day and near freezing the next in the Northeast?

The Brief The Northeast has recently seen dramatic temperature swings, from 80s to snow in a short period. Meteorologists say fast-moving fronts and atmospheric patterns drive rapid changes. Climate trends can make these swings more common even as long-term warming continues.



Across the Northeast, dramatic temperature swings — like record highs one day and snow the next — have left many asking how that’s possible.

Rapid weather swings explained

Meteorologists say weather systems and fronts are the big drivers of rapid temperature change. In spring, cold fronts — including types known as backdoor cold fronts — can sweep southward from the Atlantic or Canada and replace warm air with much cooler air in a matter of hours, especially in the eastern United States.

The Northeast’s temperature extremes reflect its climate variability: the region can see high daily swings because warm continental air masses frequently collide with cold polar air masses, especially in transition seasons like spring.

This means it’s not unusual for the region to feel in the 80s one day and then experience snow or cold air the next, particularly when a strong cold front moves through quickly.

What experts say about climate influences

NOAA and National Weather Service scientists note that even with a warming climate trend, short-term variability remains strong in the Northeast. Long-term data show average temperatures — including winter lows — rising over decades, but that doesn’t eliminate the jet stream swings and fronts that cause rapid changes.

Meteorologists sometimes describe these swings as "weather whiplash," where rapid shifts between warm and cold conditions occur due to changing atmospheric patterns.

Climate research also shows that as the atmosphere warms, it can hold more moisture and energy, which contributes to stronger and more variable weather events, including intense snowstorms at times when it’s just cold enough to snow.

Local examples of swings from warm to cold

Just recently in the Northeast — including parts of the Mid-Atlantic like Philadelphia, New York and Washington, D.C. — temperatures have hit record highs near 80s only to face 30s and chances of snow shortly afterward, an abrupt swing that highlights how dynamic the region’s weather can be.

The National Weather Service regularly issues daily climate reports tracking such record highs and lows, helping scientists and the public see how common wide swings are from one day to the next.

What we don't know:

Predicting exactly when these sharp changes will happen on the local level remains a challenge because it depends on the timing and strength of fronts, jet stream patterns and other evolving atmospheric conditions.

What you can do:

For residents in the region of DC, New York and Philadelphia, understanding these swings is important for planning — from wardrobe choices to agriculture and infrastructure — because temperatures can shift rapidly even as the broader climate warms.