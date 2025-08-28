Why are flags at half staff today?

article

The Brief Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin orders flags of the United States and Virginia be flown at half-staff. The order is in place to honor the memory of victims of a "senseless act of violence" in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The flag order lasts from Aug. 27 through sunset on Aug. 31.



Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered that the flags of the United States and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff in memory of the victims of a "senseless act of violence" in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

What we know:

The flags were lowered on Wednesday, August 27, and will remain at half-staff until sunset on Sunday, August 31, 2025. The order was issued at the request of President Donald J. Trump's Presidential Proclamation following the shooting at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis that saw two children killed and 17 others hurt on Wednesday.

Governor Youngkin stated in the order that the flags are being lowered "in memory and respect of the victims of this senseless act of violence committed on August 27, 2025, in Minneapolis, Minnesota."