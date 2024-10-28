Who's winning the race for president? Latest poll numbers for Trump, Harris
WASHINGTON - Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are in a close race with the election a week away.
Several polls released Sunday reflect that the presidential candidates are locked in a tight race, although other polls from ABC and CBS give Harris a slight edge over Trump, but a new poll on Monday from TIPP insights has Trump and Harris tied at 48%.
Here’s where the candidates stand in the polls as of Monday.
TIPP Insights
A new poll Monday from TPP Insights has Kamala Harris and Donald Trump tied at 48%, with a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points. Results for the poll were collected from an online survey of 1,288 likely voters from Oct. 25 through Oct. 27.
CBS/YouGov
CBS/YouGov released a poll on Sunday showing Harris leads Trump 50% to 49% with a margin of 2.6 percentage points. A survey of 2,161 registered voters was conducted between Oct. 23 through Oct. 25, according to data from the political polling website 270toWin.
ABC News/Ipsos
Harris has a slight lead over Trump 51% to 47% among registered voters in a poll from ABC News/Ipsos released Sunday. The poll, conducted between Oct. 18 to Oct. 22 surveyed 2,808 adults, including 2,392 registered voters and 1,913 likely voters. The poll had a margin of sampling error of 2 percentage points.
Emerson College
Harris and Trump are tied at 49% with a margin of 3 percentage points in a poll from Emerson College released on Oct. 26. The survey consisted of 1,000 likely voters and was conducted October 23-24, 2024.
Meanwhile, seven key swing states could decide this year’s presidential race and here’s where the polls stand in these key states.
Arizona
In Arizona, Trump leads Harris 48% to 47% in a poll released on Oct. 27, according to 270toWin.
Georgia
A poll released on Oct. 27 shows Trump also leads Harris 48% to 47%.
Michigan
Harris leads Trump by a razor-thin margin in Michigan at 47.8% to 47 in a recent poll from Oct. 27, according to 270toWin.
Nevada
In Nevada, Trump and Harris are in a tight race with the Republican presidential candidate up by less than one percentage point 48% to 47.7% in a poll from Oct. 25.
North Carolina
Polls show Trump has a slight advantage over Harris 49% to 47.9% in a poll released on Oct. 25.
Pennsylvania
In an Oct. 25 poll, Trump is leading Harris 48.1% to 47.7% in Pennsylvania.
Wisconsin
Harris has a small lead over Trump 48.1% to 47.7% in a new poll released Monday, Oct. 28.