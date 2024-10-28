The Brief Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are tied at 48% in a latest poll from TIPP Insights released Monday. But in two polls released by CBS/YouGov and ABC News, Harris has a slight lead over Trump. However, Trump has an advantage over Harris in several recent swing state polls.



Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump are in a close race with the election a week away.

Several polls released Sunday reflect that the presidential candidates are locked in a tight race, although other polls from ABC and CBS give Harris a slight edge over Trump, but a new poll on Monday from TIPP insights has Trump and Harris tied at 48%.

Here’s where the candidates stand in the polls as of Monday.

TIPP Insights

A new poll Monday from TPP Insights has Kamala Harris and Donald Trump tied at 48%, with a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points. Results for the poll were collected from an online survey of 1,288 likely voters from Oct. 25 through Oct. 27.

CBS/YouGov

CBS/YouGov released a poll on Sunday showing Harris leads Trump 50% to 49% with a margin of 2.6 percentage points. A survey of 2,161 registered voters was conducted between Oct. 23 through Oct. 25, according to data from the political polling website 270toWin .

ABC News/Ipsos

Harris has a slight lead over Trump 51% to 47% among registered voters in a poll from ABC News/Ipsos released Sunday. The poll, conducted between Oct. 18 to Oct. 22 surveyed 2,808 adults, including 2,392 registered voters and 1,913 likely voters. The poll had a margin of sampling error of 2 percentage points.

Emerson College

Harris and Trump are tied at 49% with a margin of 3 percentage points in a poll from Emerson College released on Oct. 26. The survey consisted of 1,000 likely voters and was conducted October 23-24, 2024.

Meanwhile, seven key swing states could decide this year’s presidential race and here’s where the polls stand in these key states.

Arizona

In Arizona, Trump leads Harris 48% to 47% in a poll released on Oct. 27, according to 270toWin .

Georgia

A poll released on Oct. 27 shows Trump also leads Harris 48% to 47%.

Michigan

Harris leads Trump by a razor-thin margin in Michigan at 47.8% to 47 in a recent poll from Oct. 27, according to 270toWin .

Nevada

In Nevada, Trump and Harris are in a tight race with the Republican presidential candidate up by less than one percentage point 48% to 47.7% in a poll from Oct. 25.

North Carolina

Polls show Trump has a slight advantage over Harris 49% to 47.9% in a poll released on Oct. 25.

Pennsylvania

In an Oct. 25 poll, Trump is leading Harris 48.1% to 47.7% in Pennsylvania.

Wisconsin

Harris has a small lead over Trump 48.1% to 47.7% in a new poll released Monday, Oct. 28.