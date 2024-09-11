Who won the debate? Here’s what polls say

Former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris faced each other on the debate stage for the first time in Philadelphia, showcasing their starkly different visions for the country on issues like abortion, immigration and the economy.

Throughout the 90-minute debate on Tuesday, Harris pressed a forceful case against the former president with jabs at his economic policy and his refusal to concede his 2020 election loss. Trump continued to drive his message about inflation and immigration hammering Americans, tearing into Harris as too liberal and a continuation of Biden's unpopular administration.

Harris’ performance by nearly every measure seemed to be the opposite of President Joe Biden’s in June, with sharp, focused answers designed to showcase the contrast between her and Trump.

One significant moment also played out once the two candidates left the stage: Superstar Taylor Swift officially said she’ll vote for Harris .

Less than two months from Election Day and hours before the first early ballots will begin to be mailed Wednesday in Alabama, the debate offered the clearest look yet at a presidential race that has been repeatedly upended.

Who won the debate?

After the debate, LiveNOW from FOX asked viewers in an unscientific poll who they thought won based on their performance, and nearly 120,000 people weighed in.

A majority (68%) voted for Trump over Harris (31%). Another 1% thought there was no clear winner.

The results of LiveNOW from FOX's poll after the presidential debate on Sept. 10, 2024.

FOX 5 DC also asked viewers who they believed had the best showing in the debate. In that poll, Harris came out on top – earning 54% of the vote compared to Trump’s 45% Another 1% thought it was a tie.

The results of FOX 5 DC's poll after the presidential debate on Sept. 10, 2024.

Meanwhile, in Kamala Harris's hometown, KTVU FOX 2 asked viewers who won. As of 9 a.m. PDT, Harris was polling at 70% to Trump's 27%, though voting was still underway.

The status of KTVU's poll as of 9 a.m. PDT on Sept. 10, 2024.

Similarly, a CNN flash poll of debate watchers found that Harris had the better showing at 63%, compared to Trump’s 37%.

Another Newsweek poll presented the question with Harris outscoring Trump nearly 2 to 1 among the 8725 votes.

Did you watch the presidential debate?

Meanwhile, FOX 32 Chicago asked viewers if people were watching. Some 71% of respondents said "yes," while 16% said "no." Another 13% said they were "Waiting for Cliffnotes."

The results of FOX 32 Chicago's poll after the presidential debate on Sept. 10, 2024.

FOX 11 Los Angeles asked a similar question : "Which had your viewing attention tonight?" Their poll found that 83% were watching the debate, 6% said the Dodgers-Cubs game, and 11% said the local FOX 11 News.

The results of FOX 11 Los Angeles' poll after the presidential debate on Sept. 10, 2024.