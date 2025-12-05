Who won the last FIFA World Cup?

article

The Brief The most recent FIFA Men’s World Cup was held in Qatar in 2022. Argentina won the tournament, defeating France in a historic final. The match is widely considered one of the greatest World Cup finals ever played.



The last FIFA World Cup took place in Qatar in 2022, and Argentina claimed the championship in a dramatic, high-scoring final that captivated fans around the world. Led by captain Lionel Messi, Argentina defeated France to secure the nation's third FIFA World Cup title and its first since 1986.

What happened in the final

Argentina controlled much of the match before France mounted a stunning late comeback. After regulation and extra time ended in a 3–3 draw, the World Cup champion was decided by a penalty shootout. Argentina won the shootout 4–2, sealing the victory and delivering Messi the one major trophy that had eluded him.

The final featured multiple momentum swings, a hat trick from France’s Kylian Mbappé and goals from Messi at crucial moments — elements that led many fans and analysts to call it one of the greatest World Cup finals in history.

Argentina’s historic win

The 2022 championship gave Argentina its third World Cup, joining previous titles won in:

1978

1986

The win also cemented Lionel Messi’s legacy as one of the sport’s all-time greats, marking the pinnacle of his international career.

What's next:

The next FIFA World Cup will be played in 2026 across the United States, Mexico and Canada. With an expanded 48-team field and venues spanning North America, it will be the largest tournament ever staged.