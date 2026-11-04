DC mayor-elect Janeese Lewis George names transition team

The Brief D.C. mayor-elect Janeese Lewis George announced her transition team Wednesday. Jennifer Levy will serve as transition director. The incoming administration launched an employment portal for applicants seeking government roles.



D.C. mayor-elect Janeese Lewis George announced her transition team Wednesday, naming a director and five co-chairs to guide decisions following her victory in Tuesday’s mayoral election.

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"My transition team is rooted in DC and will work tirelessly to ensure we have a successful transition," Lewis George said in a statement. "They also understand the inner workings of government and will help me bring on talented individuals who are ready to execute our plans to make DC safer, more affordable, and accountable to residents in all 8 Wards."

Jennifer Levy, a campaign adviser to Lewis George and former first deputy attorney general in the New York State Attorney General's Office, will serve as transition director.

The transition co-chairs are:

Aaron Jenkins, a former Obama administration appointee.

Beatriz "BB" Otero, former deputy mayor for health and human services under D.C. Mayor Vincent Gray.

Gautam Raghavan, former director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel in the Biden-Harris administration.

Greg Akerman, president of the Baltimore-DC Metro Building Trades Council.

Kimberly Perry, executive director of the advocacy nonprofit DC Action.

The team will oversee hiring recommendations for deputy mayors, agency directors and commissioners, while shaping priorities for the administration’s first 100 days.

Additionally, the incoming administration launched an employment portal for applicants seeking government roles at janeesefordctransition.com.

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