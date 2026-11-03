Alleged MS-13 gang member arrested in Alexandria following vehicle chase, crash: ICE

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The Brief Federal immigration officers arrested Walter Alexander Soto-Rodriguez in Alexandria, describing him as a Salvadoran national and documented MS-13 gang member. ICE officials allege Soto-Rodriguez attempted to flee in a vehicle, hitting parked cars and clipping an agency vehicle before crashing into a guardrail. Authorities stated an immigration judge ordered Soto-Rodriguez removed from the U.S. in May 2025.



Federal immigration officers have arrested a man they identify as a documented member of the MS-13 street gang following an alleged vehicle pursuit and crash in Alexandria.

Allegations and Arrest:

Officers with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Washington, D.C. Fugitive Operations Team apprehended Walter Alexander Soto-Rodriguez on Thursday, Oct. 29.

In a statement, ICE officials alleged that Soto-Rodriguez is a Salvadoran national and a documented member of the MS-13 Gangsters Clique who has been living in the country without legal status.

According to the agency, Soto-Rodriguez attempted to flee in his car as officers moved in to take him into custody. Investigators allege he clipped the corner of an ICE vehicle and collided with several parked cars while attempting to evade agents.

ICE officials further alleged that Soto-Rodriguez drove recklessly at high speeds, maneuvering around civilian traffic and entering oncoming lanes before losing control of the vehicle, fishtailing, and crashing into a guardrail.

Following the crash, ICE officers said they pinned the disabled vehicle to prevent further movement.

The agency claims Soto-Rodriguez then exited the car and ran on foot for approximately 20 feet before officers overtook him and placed him under arrest. No civilian or law enforcement injuries were reported in connection with the incident.

"Walter Alexander Soto-Rodriguez has proven to be a significant danger to our Northern Virginia communities," ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Washington, D.C. Field Office Director Robert Guadian said in an agency release, alleging that Soto-Rodriguez placed motorists at risk during the attempted flight.

The backstory:

According to claims provided by federal authorities, Soto-Rodriguez unlawfully entered the United States in May 2016 near Lukeville, Arizona, without inspection, admission or parole by immigration officials.

ICE also stated that a Department of Justice immigration judge issued a final order for Soto-Rodriguez's removal from the country on May 8, 2025.

Agency officials stated that Soto-Rodriguez remains in federal custody pending removal proceedings, noting that he will receive due process under the law.