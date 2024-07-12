Who was Sarah Noah? Colleagues react to death of DC woman killed by falling tree branch

Colleagues of 35-year-old Sarah Noah, who was killed when a tree branch fell on her in a D.C. park earlier this week, are remembering her work, her friendship, and her positive attitude.

"We are heartbroken. Sarah was a treasured colleague and friend to countless associates across Capital One, and we were fortunate for her energy and contributions across so many parts of our company over the last six years," said Capital One Financial spokesperson Sie Soheili in a statement on Friday. "We will miss her creativity, passion, quick wit and unending positivity. The world has lost a talented and caring person full of promise and possibility. We grieve for and with her husband, family and friends."

Police say Noah of southeast Washington was walking in the park around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday when a branch from a massive white oak tree snapped off and landed on her, pinning her underneath. Emergency responders used chainsaws to cut away the branch. Her injuries were too severe, however, and she died at the scene.

Investigators say witnesses reported hearing cracking sounds before everyone scattered in different directions. Officials believe she was walking her dog when she was killed.

Earl Eutsler, associate director for the D.C. Department of Transportation’s Urban Forestry Division, said that prior to the accident, the tree gave no visible indication that a failure was possible – much less likely. Eutsler said the tree was approximately 100 years old and was 50-feet in diameter. It was quickly removed later the same day.

The stump became home to a makeshift memorial of flowers left in Noah’s memory. Eutsler said the tree was last pruned in July 2022, and its last formal inspection came in May 2022. He said the department aims to inspect its trees every five years.