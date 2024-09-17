Alsobrooks ahead of Hogan by 7 points in tight Maryland Senate showdown, poll shows

With 49 days until the election, new polling in Maryland's U.S. Senate race shows Democrat Angela Alsobrooks gaining a larger lead over Republican Larry Hogan.

A poll by The Hill and Emerson College has Alsobrooks leading Hogan 49% to 42%.

The Maryland Senate race has garnered national attention, as it could be crucial in determining which party controls the U.S. Senate.

Despite the race's significance, Alsobrooks and Hogan are scheduled to debate just once next month.

Related article

Maryland political analysts argue that holding only one debate deprives voters of important insights.

"There is no doubt in my mind that a Hogan-Alsobrooks debate would be civil and informative to voters, and that’s not what we’ve seen at the national level," said Mileah Kromer, director of the UMBC Institute of Politics.

READ MORE: Maryland Senate race poll shows Democrat Alsobrooks leading GOP's Hogan, despite 1 in 3 not knowing who she is

Alsobrooks' campaign told FOX 5 they are looking forward to debating Hogan on Oct. 10 on public television.

Hogan's campaign, meanwhile, stated they accepted six invitations for debates, though neither campaign agreed to a debate on FOX 5.