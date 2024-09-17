Expand / Collapse search

Alsobrooks ahead of Hogan by 7 points in tight Maryland Senate showdown, poll shows

By
Published  September 17, 2024 4:44pm EDT
Maryland Politics
FOX 5 DC

Alsobrooks widens lead over Hogan in Maryland Senate race, new poll shows

With 49 days until the election, new polling in Maryland's U.S. Senate race shows Democrat Angela Alsobrooks gaining a larger lead over Republican Larry Hogan. FOX 5's Tom Fitzgerald has the story.

With 49 days until the election, new polling in Maryland's U.S. Senate race shows Democrat Angela Alsobrooks gaining a larger lead over Republican Larry Hogan. 

A poll by The Hill and Emerson College has Alsobrooks leading Hogan 49% to 42%.

The Maryland Senate race has garnered national attention, as it could be crucial in determining which party controls the U.S. Senate. 

Despite the race's significance, Alsobrooks and Hogan are scheduled to debate just once next month.

Related

Maryland Senate race poll shows Democrat Alsobrooks leading GOP's Hogan, despite 1 in 3 not knowing who she is
article

Maryland Senate race poll shows Democrat Alsobrooks leading GOP's Hogan, despite 1 in 3 not knowing who she is

The Democratic candidate for senate in Maryland is leading her GOP rival despite more than a third of eligible voters not recognizing her name.

Maryland political analysts argue that holding only one debate deprives voters of important insights. 

"There is no doubt in my mind that a Hogan-Alsobrooks debate would be civil and informative to voters, and that’s not what we’ve seen at the national level," said Mileah Kromer, director of the UMBC Institute of Politics.

READ MORE: Maryland Senate race poll shows Democrat Alsobrooks leading GOP's Hogan, despite 1 in 3 not knowing who she is

Alsobrooks' campaign told FOX 5 they are looking forward to debating Hogan on Oct. 10 on public television. 

Will Maryland Senate candidates debate on FOX 5?

The University of Maryland has been proposed as the host site for a debate between Larry Hogan and Angela Alsobrooks, sponsored by FOX 5 and the University's Capital News Service. Both candidates still haven't committed. FOX 5's Bob Barnard has the story.

Hogan's campaign, meanwhile, stated they accepted six invitations for debates, though neither campaign agreed to a debate on FOX 5.