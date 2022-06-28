White House will be resuming its full tours for visitors next month

Taking a trip this summer to Washington, D.C.?

If you plan things just right, you might be able to enjoy a tour of the White House.

On Monday, June 27, the White House announced that it would resume a full tour schedule — nearly a year-and-a-half after pandemic-driven restrictions on visits, according to a report from the Associated Press.

Back in March 2020, when President Trump was still in the White House, tours were suspended due to COVID-19. Those tours resumed in September 2020.

However, when President Biden took office, tours were again suspended.

The White House has been running a limited tour schedule since April 15, with tours held only on Friday and Saturday mornings.

Tours will resume in full on July 19, 2022.

The White House said it will "continue to closely monitor the COVID-19 situation with guidance based on recommendations from the CDC, and other public health officials and medical experts, and reserves the right to adjust availability of the public tours as necessary to adhere to the latest health guidance," the AP reported.

Face masks and testing will not be required to attend. Masks will be optional and will be made available to those who want them, the AP also noted

To tour the White House, individuals must submit a tour request through a Member of Congress and their Congressional Tour Coordinator.

Requests need to be submitted a minimum of 21 days before the requested tour date. Tours are free of charge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

