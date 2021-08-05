White House replica for sale in McLean complete with faux Oval Office

If you've ever wanted to live in the White House, now's your chance - sort of.

A White House replica is on the market in McLean, but it will cost you. The 7-bedroom 9-bathroom 13,000 sq. ft. home is currently listed on Zillow for $2,650,000.

According to the listing, the home includes marble flooring, 11-foot ceilings, an Oval Office replica, a gourmet kitchen with a breakfast area, a formal dining room, a library and more all on 1.61 acres of land.

The home was built in 1995 by a Vietnam refugee as a way to pay homage to the United States.

