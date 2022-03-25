White House Easter Egg Roll to return after 2 years of COVID-19 related cancellations

The White House Easter Egg Roll is back!

After two years of COVID-19 cancellations, the annual spring tradition that brings crowds of children to the South Lawn of the White House on Easter Monday will take place on April 18.

A young boy participates in the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn of the White House Monday, April 22, 2019, during the 141st White House Easter Egg Roll. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

The White House announced an online lottery for free tickets will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, March 25 and will end on March 31.

CLICK HERE to enter the White House Easter Egg Roll lottery

The White House announced public tours -- which were put on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic will resume in April. Scheduled tours will soon be resuming at the U.S. Capitol using a phased approach starting on Monday, March 28, after a nearly two-year closure.