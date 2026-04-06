White House Easter Egg Roll set for Monday; cool, dry weather expected and road closures in place

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will host the annual White House Easter Egg Roll on Monday, April 6, welcoming families to the South Lawn for a day of holiday activities.

The event, a tradition dating to 1878 under President Rutherford B. Hayes, brings together children, parents, and White House staff for games, storytelling, and the signature egg‑rolling race.

This year’s activities include a Reading Nook featuring the first lady and other White House officials.

More information can be found online at Recreation.gov.

White House Easter Egg Roll 2026 Weather Forecast

Morning: Temperatures start in the mid to upper 40s across the region. Sunshine early, keeping conditions bright and dry.

Midday: Mostly sunny skies continue, though some clouds increase as a light breeze keeps it cool.

Afternoon: Highs reach the low to mid‑60s, topping out near 63 degrees. Winds at 5 to 10 mph, with gusts up to 20 mph, make it feel a bit cooler at times.

READ MORE: Are dyed Easter eggs safe to eat? What you need to know this Sunday

Easter Egg Roll 2026 Road Closures

On Monday, April 6, 2026, the following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

• 17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

• Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 18th Street, NW

• 15th Street from F Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

On Monday, April 6, 2026, the following streets will be closed to vehicular traffic, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

• 17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Independence Avenue, SW

• 15th Street from F Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

• Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 18th Street, NW

On Monday, April 6, 2026, the following streets will be restricted to local vehicle traffic only, from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.:

• 17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to H Street, NW

• C Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

• D Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

• E Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

• F Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

• Pennsylvania Avenue from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

• New York Avenue from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

• Lower Pennsylvania Avenue/E Street from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

• Upper Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW (hotel traffic only)

• 15th Street from F Street to H Street, NW

• F Street from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

• G Street from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

• New York Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

For timely traffic information, please visit x.com/DCPoliceTraffic.

All street closures and listed times are subject to change based upon prevailing or unexpected conditions.

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump blow whistles to kick off a race at the White House Easter Egg Roll, Monday, April 21, 2025, on the South Lawn. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks)