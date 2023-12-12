White Christmas chances dwindling as December warmth expected to dominate US weather

article

As December unfolds, many people residing in various parts of America have been wondering about the whereabouts of snow .

The reason behind this curiosity is the lack of cold air that usually accompanies this time of the year.

So far, the beginning of meteorological winter , which runs from Dec. 1 to Feb. 29, has been remarkably mild. As of now, there are no indications of any arctic air invading the country, the FOX Forecast Center said. This situation has resulted in a substantial lack of snow for many major cities nationwide.

"We're looking at the temperature trend continuing to be right where it is," FOX Weather Meteorologist Bob Van Dillen said. "So not as hot as it was last weekend, last week either, but you're going to see the temperatures that will be above freezing. So all that snow you see right there (below), current snow cover on the ground, it's going to start getting chiseled away."

A look at the coast-to-coast snow potential over the next 10 days.(FOX Weather)

According to the long-range outlook from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center (CPC) , most parts of the country are expected to experience warmer-than-average temperatures over the next two weeks.

A look at the temperature outlook through Dec. 25, 2023. (FOX Weather)

This is bad news for those who love snow, as any big storms that may occur will likely face milder temperatures, reducing the chances of heavy snowfall. That doesn't mean the snow machine won't crank up somewhere as we round out the year, but chances are leaning toward more rain than snow as we say farewell to 2023.

A couple of exceptions include the Sierra Nevada in California and the San Juan Mountains in Colorado and New Mexico , where the forecast is generally favorable for additional fresh snow – good news for any skiers who plan to hit the slopes this holiday season.

A look at the precipitation outlook through Dec. 25, 2023. (FOX Weather)

Major Northeast cities yet to receive 1 inch of snow this year

This news might disappoint those who enjoy snowy winters in the Northeast : It has been almost two years since this part of the country has experienced an inch of snowfall in a single day in its major cities.

As of Tuesday, it has been 665 days since the last 1-inch snowfall in a calendar day in New York City . This sets a new record, surpassing the previous one of 383 days, recorded in 1998.

It's been nearly 700 days without 1 inch of snow in a single day in Baltimore. (FOX Weather)

Despite the Northeast's reputation for harsh winters and heavy snowfall, the recent lack of snow has been a noticeable trend, with many residents and visitors alike longing for the white, winter wonderland that they have come to expect from this region.