Where to watch the FIFA World Cup 2022 in the DC area

The 2022 FIFA World Cup starts on Nov. 20, and with D.C. fans lauded as the "most excited" according to recent data, the District and surrounding areas are sure to be watching. But where to go to join your fellow soccer aficionados?

With D.C. City Councils' 2022 World Cup Emergency Amendment Act of 2022, bars, and restaurants in the District can remain open for 24 hours throughout the tournament - so you'll have plenty of options to catch some of those early morning games.

Here's a roundup of bars, restaurants and events showing the World Cup!

D.C.

Public Bar Live

This DuPont sports bar located on 18th and Connecticut Avenue plans to open its doors for 24 hours during the World Cup.

"We want people to show up early, get their spot, get their bar stool and prepare for the game," said Chris Williams, the general manager at Public Bar Live.

DuPont Circle

Head to Dupont on Nov. 21 for the first U.S. game at 2pm streaming for free in the circle. In partnership with the Welsh government, enjoy face painting, Welsh food, and a livestream of Team USA vs. Wales.

Astro Beer Hall

Astro's is American Outlaw DC’s (AODC) official bar partner for the 2022 World Cup. They'll be open at 6am on days that the U.S. team plays, and will start serving alcohol at 7am. If the U.S. team isn't playing, they'll be open at 8am.

Penn Social

Penn Social has been declared the "DC home to France Soccer." Whenever France plays, enjoy $6 Kronenbourg 1664 beers and $16 Narragansett pitchers. If you're there to see U.S. take the field, the Kronenbourg 1664 is swapped with $6 Oskar Blues IPAs.

Wunder Garten

The beer garden will be airing the first U.S. match against Wales on Nov. 21 at 2pm. They're also teaming up with the German and Spanish embassies for their Nov. 27 watch party, and the Portugal and Uruguay embassies for the Nov. 28 watch party.

Grand Central

This Adams Morgan bar claims to be the only independent sportsbook in the country,and will be taking live and pre-game bets. During games, there will be specials of $6 drafts of DC Brau, Modelo, and Guinness and $3 Jell-O shots.

Last Call

The Union Market dive bar is promising complimentary food, drink deals, and an "enormous amount of swag" for World Cup. They'll be open at 7:30am on days with an 8:00am game (but they're closed on Thanksgiving). Drink specials on some days will include $4 pints and cans and $6 liquors.

Other places showing the World Cup: Proper 21, Duke's Grocery, Queen Vic, Biergarten Haus, Blackfinn DC, Boundary Stone, Hook Hall, Midlands, Fight Club, Duffy's, Franklin Hall, Stoney's, Ivy & Coney, Solace Outpost, Kirwan's Irish Pub, Brighton DC.

Virginia

El Rey

Starting Saturday, December 3, their Ballston location (and their U St D.C. location) will open at 10am and start serving happy hour-priced margaritas, $12 beer-and-shot combos, $12 beer buckets, and a trio of barbacoa tacos for $12.

Greenhouse Bistro

Greenhouse Bistro in Vienna will be hosting the games in their O-Lounge with food and drink specials available.

Clarendon Ballroom

Clarendon Ballroom will be showing the games on their famous 60-foot projector wall or on one of many televisions. Private couches and tables are available starting at $25, and there will be drink specials available all day. The Ballroom’s kicking it off with a viewing party on Nov. 21.

Arlington Drafthouse

Arlington Draft House is showing all U.S. matches on their movie screens. Cover charge is free, but reserve a seat online for a chance to win an audience prize. Patrons must be 21 years or older, unless they are accompanied by a parent.

Maryland

Silver Branch

Silver Branch Brewing will be streaming the opening match of Qatar vs Ecuador on Nov. 20 .The Silver Spring taproom will be screening most of the games including all of the scheduled USMNT matches.

Caddies

Caddies will be screening the World Cup for the length of the games, from November 20 through December 18. They are also offering game day catering and watch parties, including special breakfasts for select morning games.

Tommy Joe's